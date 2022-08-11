CDC drops quarantine recommendation in new COVID-19 guidance

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 guidance Thursday afternoon.

Most notably, the CDC dropped its recommendation for quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The agency recommended that if a person was exposed to COVID-19, that person should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days instead of quarantining. That would be regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC announced new guidance for if you're exposed to COVID-19. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

People should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID five days after exposure, the CDC said.

It also said the nation should move away from quarantines and social distancing and instead focus on reducing severe disease from COVID-19.

The agency no longer recommended staying at least 6 feet away from other people to risk exposure.

Previous guidance on exposure to COVID-19 depended on vaccination status.

If a person tests positive, that person is asked to follow the CDC’s guidance on isolation. That guidance remained unchanged.

“Recommending that if you test positive for COVID-19, you stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home. You are likely most infectious during these first five days,” the CDC said. “Wear a high-quality mask when you must be around others at home and in public.”

The CDC listed actions for testing positive:

If after five days you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after day five.

Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11.

You should wear a high-quality mask through day 10.

For schools, the biggest difference in the new guidance was that the CDC removed the guideline that suggested students who may have been exposed must test negative regularly to remain in class.

Schools will also no longer have the prioritize social distancing.

Researchers reported finding that 95 percent of adults have some level of COVID immunity either from vaccines or infection. The CDC said that was the reason behind the loosened guidelines.

“The CDC is trying to consolidate and simplify its guidance, and remind us that the pandemic isn’t over,” said Dr. Jon Lapook, chief medical correspondent, CBS News. “And a lot more people still need to get boosted.”

Lapook said the focus shifted to protecting at-risk groups, such as those in nursing homes and hospitals.

As of Thursday, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 12.07 percent over the last 7 days.

People can find the CDC’s information on COVID-19 community levels here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced eased COVID-19 guidelines.

CDC loosens COVID recommendations

CDC loosens some COVID recommendations

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.