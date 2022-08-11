Eastern Connecticut facing drought conditions

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been recently upgraded to an extreme drought.

Eastern Connecticut is nearly at that point with severe drought conditions and it’s impacting food producers.

The ongoing drought hasn’t lasted long enough for irrigation and reservoir management, but it is impacting crops.

The peppers are actually benefitting from the dry and hot weather but over here you can see that the squash is a total loss and the lettuce is struggling.

This area’s July rain total was just under an inch and the average precipitation should be three and a half inches.

So far this month they only have a quarter inch of rain.

The grass is half brown and half green in most of eastern Connecticut and most vegetables are not thriving.

Four Root Farm says that this is the worst start to summer they’ve had in the last decade.

For an organic producer, one silver lining is that with the dry weather there has been zero fungus issues, unlike last summer when farmers endured too much rain and their crops rotted.

This is a classic example of how climate change is making the weather more extreme in New England.

There are promising signs that precipitation will pick back up as we get into the last month of summer.

Four Root Farm uses a well which is working for now but has limitations.

“If we see August and September the same way as July there’s no way our well’s going to keep up especially with fall crops going in especially with planting the green and things like that and root crops that come in the fall. Those things really need more water,” said Aaron Taylor, Four Root Farms Farmer.

There is no rain in the forecast for Friday.

