Food prices continue to rise

By Erin Edwards and Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Prices at the grocery store are sky high right now.

You’ve probably noticed the spike in the aisles lately.

Eyewitness News is digging into whether the Inflation Reduction Act will change those prices.

The inflation act will help those who are insulin dependent or on certain medications, but for everyday items like groceries, your bill won’t be changing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the last 12 months grocery prices went up 13.1-percent.

That’s the largest annual increase since 1979.

The price of eggs is up 38%, flour is up 22%, and chicken is up 17%.

Unfortunately, experts say the inflation relief legislation won’t change much.

Professor of Economics at Quinnipiac University Chris Ball said it would help some prescription drug prices in 2025 and it will help insulin prices in 2023, but as for everyday items like groceries, we likely won’t see a change.

“That’s a few individuals and for those people it will be a benefit but that’s such a tiny fraction of inflation overall that I just don’t see where it’ll have an effect,” said Ball.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

