Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening.

Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester.

Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot.

Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked vehicle heard gunshots in the area around 5:55 p.m.

Police said the shots were fired from a white Honda Passport that was stolen out of Meriden.

After the driver of the Passport refused to stop, a pursuit started.

“The Passport continued on I-84 into Farmington, quickly exited the highway, re-entered, and traveled on I-84 East,” said Hartford police.

Authorities said the Passport was stopped in Manchester.

Five people were arrested and taken into custody after a pursuit on foot, said police.

Nobody was injured in the chase.

The shooting victim, who is a woman in her 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Elm Street is closed from Hall Street to Pine Street in Manchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.

