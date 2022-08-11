Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening.

Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester.

Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot.

Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked vehicle heard gunshots in the area around 5:55 p.m.

Police said the shots were fired from a white Honda Passport that was stolen out of Meriden.

After the driver of the Passport refused to stop, a pursuit started.

“The Passport continued on I-84 into Farmington, quickly exited the highway, re-entered, and traveled on I-84 East,” said Hartford police.

Authorities said the Passport was stopped in Manchester.

Five people were arrested and taken into custody after a pursuit on foot, said police.

Nobody was injured in the chase.

The shooting victim, who is a woman in her 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Elm Street is closed from Hall Street to Pine Street in Manchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Festa 2022 held through Saturday
Annual Italian Fest kicks off in Ansonia
Severe drought impacting farms in CT
Eastern Connecticut facing drought conditions
Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven
Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven
Dogs recovering after abuse claims
Dogs find homes after training facility abuse