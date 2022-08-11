Great Day CT
Hawk rescued from grill of truck

A hawk was rescued from the grill of a truck by Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control the morning...
A hawk was rescued from the grill of a truck by Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control the morning of Aug. 11.(Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERFORD-EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A hawk is counting its lucky feathers after getting tangled in the grill of a truck.

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the bird of prey had a very traumatic morning on Thursday.

It said the hawk swooped after some breakfast and crossed paths with the truck.

Someone from animal control was able to extricate the bird and get it to a wildlife rehab center.

