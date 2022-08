EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a technical rescue on the Lyme side of Gillette Castle.

A woman, possibly in her 20′s, fell 30 yards down the bluffs.

There is no report on the extent of her injuries at this time.

The patient was alert and conscious.

She was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

