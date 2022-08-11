New Haven police, CT senator urge drivers to slow down, move over

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is getting on board with a resolution to get drivers to slow down and move over.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned to promote the senator’s “Slow Down, Move Over Resolution” during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Stream it live below:

Blumenthal recently introduced the bipartisan resolution to raise awareness of “Slow Down, Move Over” state laws to reduce struck-by-vehicle injuries and fatalities, and to recognize the important role law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services, tow truck operators, and transportation workers play in road safety.

