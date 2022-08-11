Great Day CT
Person found dead after crews extinguish vehicle fire in Middlefield

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person was found dead when crews put out a vehicle fire in Middlefield, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters said they responded to a report of a vehicle fire off of Miller Road around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

They and state police found the fully-involved fire about 20 feet off the roadway, near to the Apple Nine Golf Course.

As they put out the flames, a person was found dead inside the vehicle.

“It is believed that the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident, veered off the roadway and struck a tree,” a Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company news release said. “No other occupants were located in the surrounding areas and there were no witnesses to the crash.”

The identity of the victim was not released.

State police are investigating how it happened.

