Police activity reported near park in New Canaan

Investigators searched Waveny Park in New Canaan back in Dec. 2021 (file).
Investigators searched Waveny Park in New Canaan back in Dec. 2021 (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators were spotted at a park in New Canaan on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting New Canaan police with an investigation in a wooded area near Waveny Park.

The park has been in the news before. It’s a location investigators searched in the past as part of the Jennifer Farber Dulos murder case.

Farber Dulos, who lived in New Canaan, disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school. Her body was never found.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed himself in Jan. 2020 after being charged with her murder.

Police have not said if Thursday’s search is connected to the Dulos investigation.

