Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time in two years the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is coming back this Saturday.

To get the celebration started, the annual raising of the islands flag took place today.

“A huge percentage of our population is Puerto Rican, but in so many ways in New Haven we are all Puerto Rican because the Puerto Rican culture is apart of all of our culture,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Many in the community dawned their red, white and blue Puerto Rican flags, along with deep pride for the Caribbean island, at the ceremony.

“The people of Puerto Rico are United States citizens. Make no mistake, they are American citizens just like everyone on the main land and they deserve the same treatment as Americans, not as second class citizens,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

