Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven

Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven
By Lezla Gooden and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time in two years the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is coming back this Saturday.

To get the celebration started, the annual raising of the islands flag took place today.

“A huge percentage of our population is Puerto Rican, but in so many ways in New Haven we are all Puerto Rican because the Puerto Rican culture is apart of all of our culture,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Many in the community dawned their red, white and blue Puerto Rican flags, along with deep pride for the Caribbean island, at the ceremony.

“The people of Puerto Rico are United States citizens. Make no mistake, they are American citizens just like everyone on the main land and they deserve the same treatment as Americans, not as second class citizens,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Festa 2022 held through Saturday
Annual Italian Fest kicks off in Ansonia
Severe drought impacting farms in CT
Eastern Connecticut facing drought conditions
WFSB File
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
Dogs recovering after abuse claims
Dogs find homes after training facility abuse