Rachel’s Challenge approved at Killingly schools, parents continue fight for mental health center

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Parents and students at Killingly High School are continuing their fight for a mental health center.

According to a survey conducted at Killingly schools, about 15 percent of their middle and high school students formulated a suicide plan.

Parents and students have been fighting for months to add a mental health center to the high school to combat this mental health crisis.

The majority of the Board of Education prevented a clinic from opening at the high school, and say they are looking to explore alternatives.

“We were discussing alternatives to the school-based health center and generated list,” says Killingly Superintendent Robert Angeli.

One of the proposed alternatives was a program called Rachel’s Challenge. The program was named after a victim in the Columbine shooting.

It’s a workshop where kids can learn empathy, self-confidence, and resilience to bullying.

Rachel’s Challenge was approved at the board of education meeting on Wednesday and will be in effect at the beginning of the school year.

Parents say this program is just a band-aid to the mental health crisis and they hope plans to build a mental health center aren’t ignored.

“It will hopefully inspire some change in students but its not going to help address what we have all been fighting for months, which is to get our kids already struggling with mental health issues the help they need,” says Kristine Cicchetti a Killingly parent.

The Department of Education is also demanding answers on why the mental health center was denied after the board promised to use over $3 million for the center.

The board is set to meet with the Department of Education by the end of August.

