Small Business Spotlight: The Maddison Collection

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – In this edition of Small Business Spotlight, Eyewitness News headed to Middletown to check out the Maddison Collection.

Maddison Garber learned a lot from her dad, including woodworking.

“A lot of women reach out and they’re like oh my goodness this is amazing, like I can’t believe you do this, and to me, I grew up doing this. My dad brought my brothers and I to Home Depot on the weekends and we would do the bird house making and all of their little projects for kids, so I’ve been around it my whole life,” said Maddison.

She created the Maddison Collection in 2017. It all started as a way to just make gifts for her family, and turned into a business, and a mission.

“I’ve learned that the woodworking business is very male dominated, and I’m trying to bring women into it a little more,” Maddison said.

She started a blog to bring more awareness and comfortability to the trade.

“I do everything from buying the wood, cutting it, staining it, painting it. I’m also a graphic designer so I will design everything that goes on the projects,” said Maddison.

She also showcases her work, like customizable signs.

“One of my biggest clients right now is a realtor company, so I make these signs and I can customize it with the person’s name at the bottom. These are great for housewarming gifts, so I’ve been doing a lot of these,” Maddison said.

Most of her work is custom, and clients really get to put their own spin on their orders.

“They’ll send me what they want, they’ll send me their last name, their coordinates of their house, their favorite quote. Somebody just did some gym signs so they did their last name with barbells and stuff so it’s really cool seeing what people come up with too,” said Maddison.

If Maddison needs any help, she still calls her dad.

“They’re all in Massachusetts actually so it’s always a phone call unfortunately but when I do go home I get to chat with my dad, he builds sheds, he’s just very hands on. He builds so many things at home, so we bounce ideas off of each other,” Maddison said.

Building pieces she hopes will last a lifetime, and building a business she hopes other women will be inspired by.

