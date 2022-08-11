Wethersfield man reported missing

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday.

According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette.

Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.

He was described as being 5′10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Fradette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.

