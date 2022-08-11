Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wethersfield man reported missing

Gregory Fradette was last seen on Aug. 11.
Gregory Fradette was last seen on Aug. 11.(State police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday.

According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette.

Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.

He was described as being 5′10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Fradette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Essential workers can apply for up to a $1,000 bonus for working during the pandemic.
Launch of pay program for essential workers delayed
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Rain coming next week - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From a drop in temp & humidity, to much needed rain!
Rain coming next week - WFSB
FORECAST: Rain is in the forecast