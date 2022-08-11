Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Essential workers can apply for up to a $1,000 bonus for working during the pandemic.
Launch of pay program for essential workers delayed
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
As firefighters tackle a brushfire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brushfire spawns firenado, ‘smokenado’
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Rain coming next week - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From a drop in temp & humidity, to much needed rain!