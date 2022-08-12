Annual Italian Fest kicks off in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The 55th annual Holy Rosary Italian Festival is underway.

Thousands of volunteer hours have gone into this event. There is homemade food, live music, and even rides for the kids!

This event is bringing people together.

“I think for us it’s just a wonderful time for us where families have come together, even generations. Some children may have moved out of town, they come back to work the family booth. It’s a great time of togetherness, unity and a lot of faith and fun,” said Father Jeffrey Gubbiotti, Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish.

If you’re debating coming, Father Gubbiotti says keep one thing in mind.

“It’s the food right manja. Who wants to turn on the oven? Come on down and have a great dinner tonight,” said Father Gubbiotti.

The event is also taking place on Friday and Saturday.

