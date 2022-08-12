ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic.

Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/

Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had issues applying.

According to the state comptroller’s office, 30,000 people tried applying during the initial launch. They say, this onslaught caused an overload.

One week later, and many are still experiencing issues.

“Unfortunately, COVID is still out there, and we are still dealing with it on a daily basis,” says Kim Czaja.

Czaja is a physical therapist and Rehab Director at the Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She says she found the Premium Pay program through Channel 3. She found out she was able eligible for the program and tried applying. She says she was able to create an account but hasn’t been able to upload any documents.

When we spoke to her on Friday, she found that she couldn’t log into her account at all. The screen read “our services aren’t available right now”.

“I can’t get logged in and I can’t get access to the site,” says Czaja.

The office of the state comptroller says they hired a vendor to roll out the website and link. While they say there are no systemwide issues, website’s volume is very heavy.

At 1:00 pm on Friday over 64,000 had successfully registered an account according to the comptroller’s office.

Another applicant, Laurie says when she tries uploading documents, they don’t attach. The comptroller’s office responded by saying the program is not first come first serve. Eligible workers have until October 1 to apply.

Daniel Golden says he also has trouble uploading files, and that he can’t get an answer when he calls or emails. The comptroller’s office says anyone who is registered can log in at any time. They say if people leave a voicemail, they will get a call back.

