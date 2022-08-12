Baby abuse investigation underway in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into how a 5-month-old baby suffered serious injuries is underway in Plainfield.

Police said they received a report on Aug. 10 from the Department of Children and Families that the infant was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Detectives responded to Connecticut Children’s and said they interviewed the people involved throughout the night and into the following morning.

Through their investigation, the exact home in which the incident was believed to have happened was identified.

Officers executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street, which is in the Wauregan village section of town.

They received help from the State of Connecticut Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit.

Details about what was uncovered or if anyone faces charges were not released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.