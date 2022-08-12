FAMILY FRIDAY: Moonlight movie, plants and animals, and a Disney sing-along

(WFSB) - A beautiful weekend awaits the state, and so do some great events for families.

Here’s Family Friday for the weekend of Aug. 12.

First up, a special movie event taking place Friday night under the moonlight in Mansfield.

The Mansfield downtown partnership is hosting the free event at Betsy Paterson Square in downtown Storrs.

The movie that will be showing is “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

Folks should bring a blanket or lawn chair, and some snacks.

Keep in mind, no alcohol or tobacco products are allowed.

In South Windsor, the Wood Memorial Library and Museum is holding a free event which involves learning about the animals and plants in the Nowashe Village.

Think of it as an interactive history lesson and involves two scavenger hunts.

Participants will also find out how Native Americans used plants to make a ton of things, including diapers.

There will also be a variety of animal hides and pelts on-hand.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sights and sounds of Broadway will be coming to Norwalk over the weekend.

It’s Disney-themed too.

Head down to Mathews Park from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a live performance of “Moana,” “Encanto,” “Aladdin” and “Hamilton.”

Relax, pack a picnic, and sing along.

Also, food trucks will be on-site.

It will be taking place each weekend with different Disney productions through the end of the month.

