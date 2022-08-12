Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic alert was issued by Hartford police ahead of a popular concert.

Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Friday night.

Traffic Alert ⚠️⚠️⚠️.



“[The] Morgan Wallen concert will have approximately 25,000 extra people coming into the city,” police posted to social media. “Please allow extra travel time.”

The theater is located at 61 Savitt Way.

The show is slated to start at 8 p.m., which means the roads could get busy the hours beforehand.

The performance part of Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour.”

