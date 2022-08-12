Plainfield Police investigating after infant taken to hospital with serious injuries

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday night, the Plainfield Police Department received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that a five month old infant was currently admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

According to police, the reporter stated the infant suffered from severe injuries believed to be sustained in the Wauregan village of Plainfield.

Police say Detectives from the Plainfield Police Department Immediately responded to Hartford interviewing involved parties throughout the night and early morning.

Through investigation the exact residence in which the incident was believed to have occurred was identified.

A search and seizure warrant was subsequently executed on the residence with the assistance of the State of Connecticut Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information please contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804

