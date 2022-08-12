Police searching for shoplifting suspect wanted in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Wethersfield Police Department responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on the Silas Deane Highway.

Police say during the course of the investigation, the suspect, Ryan Burton, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and was able to escape from police custody.

Burton was last seen fleeing in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street.

The Rocky Hill Police Department, East Hartford Police Department K-9s, Connecticut State Police and CSP Trooper One responded to the scene to assist; however, Burton was able to elude capture.

This is an ongoing police investigation,

At this time there is no perceived threat to the public, according to police.

Police ask that you contact the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 regarding any information regarding Burton’s whereabouts.

