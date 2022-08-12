Shoplifting suspect with outstanding warrant escapes Wethersfield police custody

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A shoplifting suspect with an outstanding warrant was able to give Wethersfield police the slip.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Burton.

On Thursday around 2:20 p.m., the Wethersfield Police Department said officers responded to a CVS at 1078 Silas Deane Hwy. for a shoplifting report.

During the investigation, police said they discovered that the suspect, Burton, had an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was for failing to appear in court.

After they met up with him, police said Burton was able to escape their custody.

He was last seen fleeing in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street.

Rocky Hill, East Hartford and Connecticut State police all responded to help; however, Burton was nowhere to be found.

Wethersfield police posted photos of Burton to social media, which were from the interaction officers had with him prior to his escape.

Anyone who has seen Burton or knows his whereabouts was asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900.

