Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week.

Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt.

Her life was cut short Saturday after she was shot and killed.

“She was always happy. She was a classy girl, a woman that worked since she was 16, very very good head on her shoulders, she had a future, she wanted a family,” said Kathoeen Fuentes, Adelaida’s sister.

On August 6th Hartford Police found 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro dead from a gunshot wound.

Someone was detained at the scene and questioned, but no arrest has been made.

Her sister Kathoeen knew something was not right that night.

“I knew that my sister was dead. I spoke to the officers, they gave me the signs, I described her to the detectives. I wasn’t able to see because they said it was ugly,” said Kathoeen Fuentes.

This homicide adds to the list of over 20 since the beginning of the year.

Her family says this news was unexpected and horrific.

“When you lose a loved one, the pain is different,” said Kathoeen.

Friends and family say they had a unique relationship with Adelaida.

“She used to come over to my house every weekend to babysit my son on the weekend. They had a special bond together and now that she’s not here anymore, that’s kind of hard,” said a friend of Adelaida.

Her brothers and sisters are holding on and staying strong as they seek justice for their sister.

“I’m not going to give up. My mom, she was a soldier to 9 kids. We’re built for that, we’re built for fighting. We’re built for going to justice. I’m just waiting for that court date just to be there ready,” said said Kathoeen.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line.

