1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a shooting in Bridgeport overnight.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street around 1:50 a.m.

A Chevrolet sedan wanted in the shooting left the scene and engaged an officer in pursuit.

The vehicle then stopped on Terrace Circle and two people fled on foot, said police.

Authorities said the officer apprehended the driver, but the passenger got away.

The passenger is still at large, said police.

Officers found two semi-automatic handguns.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Steven Hutchinson of Bridgeport, was arrested.

Hutchinson was charged with motor vehicle and weapons violations. Additional charges are expected, police said.

Additional officers responded to the scene of the shooting during the pursuit.

“Upon arrival the officers determined several gunshot wound victims had left the area moments earlier in private vehicles headed towards Bridgeport Hospital,” said police.

Police said a 21-year-old Connecticut man died in the shooting. He has not been identified.

A 22-year-old and a 21-year-old are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police.

