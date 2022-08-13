BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Making the most of Connecticut’s tax-free week

(WFSB) – It’s back to school shopping time and tax-free week is one of the best ways to save some money doing it.

Eyewitness News has some tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck on your purchases.

It’s that time of year to get the pencils and the notebooks for back-to-school shopping, but as any parent of a growing child knows, clothing and shoes are also high on the list.

That’s where Connecticut’s tax-free week can help.

From August 21 to August 27, clothes and shoes under $100 are exempt from the state’s 6.35-percent sales tax.

The exemption is on a per item basis.

“So even if you have $500 worth of items in your cart, as long as those items are each priced under a hundred dollars, those items will be tax free, even though your cart total is higher,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert.

McGrath said you will get your best deals if you look for coupons and promo codes to stack on top of tax savings and she said it’s important to know what items are not tax exempt.

Jewelry, handbags, luggage, wallets and watches are not tax exempt, and neither are back to school supplies or electronics.

But, if those are some of the items you are looking for, you might be tempted to cross the border into Massachusetts whose tax-free weekend is August 13 and 14.

“Massachusetts actually has a very flexible tax-free weekend. With very few exceptions, items that are priced under $2500 are tax free. So that includes a lot of electronics, a lot of those bigger ticket items,” said McGrath. “Things like dorm furniture, and electronics like laptops and tablets.”

If you are one of those people who just hates going to the stores with crowds and wants to shop online during Connecticut’s tax-free week, you are in luck.

If the shipping address is in Connecticut, you will get the tax-free savings, even if the shipping costs bump the item over $100.

As long as the item was clothes or shoes under $100, you are good.

