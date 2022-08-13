BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Wolcott police hold back to school supply drive

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Some of you might spend this weekend getting your kids new school supplies.

Maybe some new clothes.

In Wolcott, the police department is collecting supplies to hand out to children.

“With everything as expensive as it is right now anything to do to give back to the community, this is why we’re doing this event today,” said Jennifer Szabados, Manager at Rogers Orchards.

It’s early Saturday morning, and the backpacks are piling up at Rogers Orchards.

Jennifer and Amanda work here in Wolcott.

They’re hosted today’s school supply drive.

Wolcott Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger is helping.

So is Mallard, the police department’s K9.

“It’s important to help the kids. The economy is tough right now. People are struggling,” said Nenninger.

Families with extra supplies are donating them here.

Then Rogers Orchards and Wolcott police will give them to underprivileged kids.

“Backpacks, school supplies, notebooks, pens, pencils crayons anything kids need to go back to school,” Nenninger said.

We’re also getting closer to tax-free week in Connecticut.

It runs from August 21 to the 27.

Any item under $100 is exempt from the state’s 6.35 percent tax.

That should help with supplies, clothes and shoes.

Jennifer’s getting her kids shopping done that week.

“Most definitely. Anywhere to save a little bit of money here and there, it’s definitely going to be taken advantage of,” said Jennifer.

Wolcott police and Rogers Orchards will be accepting donations until the end of the summer.

