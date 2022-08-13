Catalytic convertors stolen from senior transport buses in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - More catalytic converters have been stolen out of senior citizen transport buses in Cromwell.

These thefts hurt many people. Seniors rely on these buses for doctor visits and to go to cooling centers.

Thieves are looking for the valuable metal inside the converters.

The thieves pulled up behind the town hall in a sedan around midnight yesterday.

Two people got out of the vehicle and In a matter of minutes they stole three catalytic converters from senior community buses.

Cromwell Police say they clearly knew what they were doing.

“From the time they arrived to the time they left was no more than six minutes,” said Captain Fred Sifodaskalakis, Cromwell Police Department.

The senior center director says the thieves abilities have caused tremendous hardship for senior citizens who rely on them.

“Without transportation, these are homebound people. They cant get to meals, they cant get to doctors, they cant get, it has been hot. The cooling ya know get here for air-conditioning. It’s an essential service that people may not know how important it is, but if we are not running our buses, running four a day, people are not getting where they need to be,” said Amy Saada, Senior Center and Human Services Director.

Three of Cromwell’s four buses were knocked out of commission.

Catalytic converter thefts are nothing new and on the rise.

“It’s statewide and unfortunately Cromwell is not immune from being hit like other parts of the state of Connecticut. It’s the precious metals inside. They are getting a lot of of money for the precious metals as far as resale and putting them back on other vehicles, they are not really doing that I believe they are melting them down or taking them apart and using the precious metals for whatever they are using them for,” said Captain Sifodaskalakis.

Director Saada says the thieves do not understand the trickle down effect of the harm they cause.

“I wish they would realize it could be their mom, their grandma who needed transportation, needed to get their prescription filled and picked up. It’s a trickling effect and it’s not right,” said Sadda.

The three buses are now repaired and back and running.

No seniors missed meals or doctor appointments.

People who work at the senior center pitched in and used their personal vehicles to get the seniors to the places they needed to be.

They also used a town dump truck to pick up 600 pounds of food for the food bank.

