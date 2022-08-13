Colleges, universities prepare for monkeypox virus as school begins

NEW BRITAIN , Conn. (WFSB) - Colleges across Connecticut are getting ready to welcome students again, and many are updating their health and safety protocols.

For many colleges, this means loosening up COVID protocols, but enacting monkeypox policies.

Connecticut has 57 confirmed cases of monkeypox, and local colleges say they are closely monitoring it’s spread.

“With monkeypox right now, we’re following it closely,” says Sal Cintorino.

Cintorino is the chief operations officer at Central Connecticut State University.

“We’re very familiar right now with quarantine and isolation and mitigation factors so we can take care of it,” says Cintorino.

He says the Central will be fully back to in person learning. He says they will not have social distancing guidelines but will monitor the monkeypox virus.

“We follow a process as we did in the past. If someone does identify they don’t feel well or they have a blister, they should call health services immediately,” says Cintorino.

Western Connecticut State University is also keeping an eye on the virus.

“We’re not too worried about it. We’re preparing and being cautious,” says Western Connecticut State University spokesperson Paul Steinmetz.

Steinmetz says they’ve already sent out a message to students about monekypox.

“What we’re saying is that listen you should be concerned about this. It’s not a fatal disease, but it could spread. Anybody could get it. It can spread by contact, so you have to be careful and attentive. Make sure the person you’re with, or people you’re with are healthy,” says Steinmetz.

