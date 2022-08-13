Great Day CT
Deadly crash under investigation in Waterbury

By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened in a private parking lot in the area of 909 East Main Street around 8:18 a.m.

A driver struck a wall, said police.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said the passenger, who they identified as a 28-year-old Waterbury man, was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

