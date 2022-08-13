Great Day CT
Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage

Meteorologist Connor Lewis is telling us that the lack of rain and heatwaves this summer will likely affect New England’s fall foliage.
By Connor Lewis and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Last year we had excessive rain during the growing season which ultimately led to a blast of color in the fall.

We are on the other side of the spectrum this time around.

Not only are we lacking rain, but it has been sunny and hot. This combination has led to stress on trees.

The trees are conserving energy to try to survive so they will not have the resources to produce lots the red, yellow, and orange pigments.

Meteorologist Connor Lewis says the more colorful the leaf the more sensitive the tree. A maple tree probably won’t have their typical red pop like last year. Oak trees have duller colors and will be less affected either way.

This summer’s weather will affect the timing of color change and falling leaves.

Leaves typically start to fall in October but this year it could start in September.

Decades of continued climate change could even lead to maple trees retreating from Connecticut as our climate becomes too stressful.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

