Metro-North train service between New Haven and Milford suspended after person struck by train

(WFSB) - Train service between New Haven and Milford is suspended Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train.

Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck by a train.

It happened around 9:13 a.m.

Service is suspended between New Haven and Milford after someone was hit by a train near Bridgeport. EMS and MTAPD are investigating the area. pic.twitter.com/EUK1KlM8AR — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask. (@MetroNorth) August 13, 2022

Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police, AMR, and Metro-North Police are responding.

“No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time,” Bridgeport officials said.

