Metro-North train service between New Haven and Milford suspended after person struck by train
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) - Train service between New Haven and Milford is suspended Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train.
Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck by a train.
It happened around 9:13 a.m.
Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police, AMR, and Metro-North Police are responding.
“No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time,” Bridgeport officials said.
