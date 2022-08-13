Great Day CT
Metro-North train service between New Haven and Milford suspended after person struck by train

An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.(Metro-North)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) - Train service between New Haven and Milford is suspended Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train.

Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck by a train.

It happened around 9:13 a.m.

Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police, AMR, and Metro-North Police are responding.

“No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time,” Bridgeport officials said.

