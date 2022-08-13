Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said.
Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m.
Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant.
He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died.
Police said a fight happened between the victim and Michael Anderson, 61, outside of the restaurant. Anderson owns the restaurant.
“During the altercation, Anderson pulled out a firearm from his possession and fatally shot the male victim,” said police.
Anderson was taken into custody and charged with murder, reckless endangerment first-degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
He is held on a $2 million bond, said police.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.
