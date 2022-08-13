Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water.

Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions.

The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination.

Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent.

The towns that the conservation request is for includes: in Madison, Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook.

A second conservation request was also issued for the Old Lyme area.

“Demand has gone up there by 30 percent since the last weekend in June and it’s among the highest demand for water we have seen in that water system,” said Daniel J. Meaney, Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications on the Old Lyme area.

Officials with Connecticut Water say people should reduce usage by not watering their grass.

Experts tell Channel 3 that adding water will not immediately fix the brown spots you are seeing. They are recommending people wait until the weather gets better.

“We don’t recommend watering lawns right now because once they dry they go dormant. When they are dormant you should leave them dormant until it rains,” said Rob Jacobson, owner of Grove Garden Center.

Other tips include trying not to leave the water running while you brush your teeth and use a dishwasher since that uses less water than when you hand wash.

‘Make sure you are washing full loads in dishwasher and washer machine, that you are not running partial loads that use as much water, fixing leaks or drips,” said Daniel J. Meaney.

The company wants to make sure there is enough water for drinking, cooking, hygiene and for emergency crews to fight fires.

‘Really the goal is to ensure essential water for services that support public health and public safety. Drinking, cooking, hygiene, sanitation, as well as water and fire hydrants to promote and help preserve life and property should there be fires,” said Daniel J. Meaney.

For the past few weeks Rob Jacobson, owner of Grove Garden Center, has been cutting plants and trying to find different ways to keep them looking green.

“Business gets quieter in the industry because people are trying to conserve water and they are having a hard time keeping plants alive,” said Rob.

Experts say wait until the fall to plant and a good soak is better than doing it every day.

