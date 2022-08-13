Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury police investigating after human remains found

Waterbury Police Generic
Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night.

Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street.

Officers found a human skull and bones on scene.

“This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics Unit and CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME),” said Waterbury police.

There is no further information available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Waterbury Police Generic
Deadly crash under investigation in Waterbury
Michael Anderson.
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WFSB File.
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Bridgeport shooting
An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport