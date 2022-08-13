Waterbury police investigating after human remains found

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night.

Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street.

Officers found a human skull and bones on scene.

“This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics Unit and CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME),” said Waterbury police.

There is no further information available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.