Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city.

The festival had been on a two year hiatus.

From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue for Puerto Rican pride.

“It’s going awesome. It’s amazing. I love that everyone is from every single part of Puerto Rico and not just one,” said Bryan Vinan, New Haven.

The annual festival takes places every second Saturday in august.

For the past two years it has been postponed due to the pandemic, but the pride for the island never stopped.

‘I like to hear the music. It’s not music we hear often especially back home because it’s older school, you know, it’s nice,” said Lisnette Noel, New Haven.

“Same, same. I been watching her dance with her uncle. I get it in here and there sometimes but he is better than me so it’s just a good time to be with the family,” said Eli Noel.

The festival, which celebrates Puerto Rican culture, has everything from food trucks, live music, and dancing.

