DCF employee arrested after assisting sex trafficking suspect evade police

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Yesterday afternoon, Hartford Police were notified of an individual at the Department of Children and Families office that had an active felony arrest warrant for child sex trafficking related offenses.

Responding officers developed information confirming that the female with the felony warrant was in the building, but were refused assistance by staff, according to police.

Police say while officers were investigating, the female’s assigned social worker, Melisa Roberson, snuck the female and her 4-year-old child out the building through a rear exit and drove her to another location after notifying her that the police were looking for her.

Police also say the female was allowed only supervised visits at the DCF facility and that Roberson was aware that the female’s parental rights had been removed due to the investigation of suspected child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Through DCF administration, Roberson was convinced to return to 250 Hamilton St where she was immediately taken into custody.

The female also returned to the facility where she was placed into custody for the warrant.

The 4-year-old child was safely returned to the foster parent.

Both parties were transported to Detention for processing.

Roberson was charged with hindering prosecution 1st and risk of Injury to a minor.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

