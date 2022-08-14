Great Day CT
Deadly crash under investigation in Cheshire

Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Cheshire Police Cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash in Cheshire Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road.

Police responded to the one vehicle crash around 5:03 a.m.

Officers said the driver was the lone occupant. They were pronounced dead on scene.

The area will be closed to traffic for several hours as police investigate.

