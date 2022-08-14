Deadly crash under investigation in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash in Cheshire Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road.

Police responded to the one vehicle crash around 5:03 a.m.

Officers said the driver was the lone occupant. They were pronounced dead on scene.

The area will be closed to traffic for several hours as police investigate.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.