Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior

Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary.

Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state.

Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol from the refrigerator.

The residence sustained damage from Shultz’s forced entry including damaged doors and windows, according to police.

Schultz fled the scene prior to the arrival of police but was located a short distance away on foot.

Shultz was uncooperative and combative with officers, biting one police officer and later biting a Naugatuck EMS EMT during their efforts to treat her.

Shultz was transported to an area hospital for evaluation due to her intoxicated state.

She was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary 2nd
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd
  • Assault on Public Safety/ Emergency Services (two counts)

None of the emergency personnel sustained serious injuries.

Schultz was held on a $150,000 court-set bond and will appear at Waterbury Court on August 15, 2022.

