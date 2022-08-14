Great Day CT
Plainfield man arrested on drug charges

Richard Bouton.
Richard Bouton.(Plainfield Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield man was arrested on drug charges Saturday night.

An officer saw two narcotics users in Lions Park near the Plainfield Town Hall, police said.

The officer believed there was illegal drug activity happening in the park.

Authorities said the officer approached one of the individuals, identified as Richard Bouton, 30.

Bouton then ran from the officer and tried to hide inside a porta potty.

Police said the officer was able to get inside. He found bags of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Bouton is charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

