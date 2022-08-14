State faces bus driver shortage ahead of new school year

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - School is starting next week for many students in Connecticut, but we’re still in the middle of a bus driver shortage.

It’s a nationwide issue that’s hitting the state hard.

Every bus company in Connecticut is hiring for the new school year.

The companies together form an organization called COSTA.

They’re trying to get drivers by stressing the flexibility in hours and the pay.

“After you get your CDL, you’ll get about $19 an hour and it can go up to the mid to high 20′s depending upon the location in Connecticut,” said Jon Hipsher, COO of M and J Transportation.

The shortage now has the bus companies working with state government to help make the hiring process smoother.

The goal is to have as many positions filled by the time school starts.

