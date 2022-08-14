Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks.

It’s all to help people suffering with trauma.

“Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery.

With each step in College Woods Park, these walkers are.

“We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol.

Trauma recovery is raising money on Sunday’s two-mile walk. Their team is mostly volunteers and could use some financial help.

There are a few dozen walkers here who help people in Connecticut.

Some more are donating and supporting around the world.

“We have walkers in Norway. We have walkers India and we have walkers in Florida,” said Carol.

The money from the walk will go to the organization. They will then use it to train more volunteers and help more people suffering from trauma.

Marc Wallman lives nearby and is happy to walk to east rock park and donate to support trauma recovery.

“I know people who have actually had treatment with a therapist and I know they provide services for crises all around the world and I think it’s worthwhile supporting them,” said Wallman.

