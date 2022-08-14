Waterbury social club owner killed in shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a crime scene in the parking lot.

Authorities said the owner of the club, identified as Dennis Santos, 51, of Waterbury, was shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Santos died at the hospital.

Authorities said several people were involved in a fight in the parking lot.

Police identified Ramon Rodriguez, 44, of Waterbury, as a suspect.

Rodriguez fired gunshots at people on the parking lot. Santos was the only one struck, said police.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with murder, reckless endangerment first-degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, alteration of firearm identification mark, and breach of peace second-degree.

He is held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

