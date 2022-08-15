Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville.

David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges.

Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May 19. A report said someone was assaulted.

When officers arrived, they said they found two victims.

They also discovered that the storefront on the premises was an underground gambling house.

They said they found a poker table, poker chips, and a spindle wheel. The building also had light-blocking curtains.

Stern operated the facility under the name “The Club Hou$e,” police said. The games were advertised on social media.

Investigators learned that Stern operated the facility four days a week and that he and his club collected 10 percent of each poker hand.

Stern was charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device, and gambling premises as a nuisance.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Sept. 12 in New Britain Superior Court.

Tourville was involved with the assault report, police said.

Police said Tourville entered the gambling facility and stole several items from it to get back at the club for something.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and illegal gambling.

Tourville was given a court date of Sept. 1 in New Britain.

Police said they expected to make more arrests in connection with The Club Hou$e.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.