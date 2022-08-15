BBB: concertgoers beware of Ticketmaster lookalike scam

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With concerts back in action, and ticket sales back to pre-Covid-19 levels, con artists are preying on concertgoers by pretending to represent popular ticket seller Ticketmaster.

The Better Business Bureau says this is how the scam works:

“You are looking to buy tickets to an upcoming concert or need to transfer tickets for a show that was postponed due to COVID-19. You do an internet search for your question, which brings up results for Ticketmaster. You click through to the website, and everything looks normal.

The website prompts you to enter your personal information and a credit card number. However, as soon as you complete a transaction, you notice some suspicious activity. You might receive tickets with someone else’s name on them, or you may never receive your tickets. In other cases, you get the tickets, but the site charges you a much higher rate than advertised.

Upon closer inspection, you realize you were not on the Ticketmaster site at all! It was a lookalike site with a similar name, such as “TicketSmarter” or “TicketFaster.” When you call the customer service number, they are either unreachable, unhelpful, or downright aggressive.”

Here are some tips on how to avoid the scam.

· Purchase from the venue. The safest way to purchase event tickets is to go directly through the venue, either in person or through their official website. The venue’s website may point you to Ticketmaster or another provider to complete your purchase, but you can be sure of having the correct website URL.

· Check out the seller. If you purchase from a third-party company, make sure they are a reputable ticket vendor or reseller, not a ticket scalper. Check reviews on BBB.org.

· Watch out for fake websites. Take a close look at the website’s URL to ensure there are no slight misspellings. Impostors like to make lookalike websites with domain names that are similar to well-known business names. This makes them hard to spot.

· Use a safe payment method. Always make online purchases with your credit card. You can dispute fraudulent charges and have a better chance of getting your money back.

If you are the victim of a ticket scam, whether you lost money or not, report it. By sharing your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker, you can help other concertgoers avoid common ticket scams.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.