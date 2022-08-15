Great Day CT
Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

WalletHub released a report on the best states in which to live.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live.

WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”

It put Connecticut at 25th.

WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states based on 52 indicators of livability. The data included housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Here’s how Connecticut ranked in that data, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

  • Affordability - 45th
  • Economy - 46th
  • Education and health - 3rd
  • Quality of life - 24th
  • Safety - 14th

The top three states in which to live, according to the list, were Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

The bottom three states were Louisiana, Alaska and Mississippi.

Source: WalletHub

Check out the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

