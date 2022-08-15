Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live.

WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”

It put Connecticut at 25th.

WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states based on 52 indicators of livability. The data included housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Here’s how Connecticut ranked in that data, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

Affordability - 45th

Economy - 46th

Education and health - 3rd

Quality of life - 24th

Safety - 14th

The top three states in which to live, according to the list, were Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

The bottom three states were Louisiana, Alaska and Mississippi.

Check out the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

