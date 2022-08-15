Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut's favorite ice cream spot.
Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut's favorite ice cream spot.(WFSB)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm in Oxford.

Vote for your favorite here:

The morning team’s final stop for our ice cream social brought them to UConn.

Not only is there a lot of history behind the Dairy Bar, but a lot of Husky pride, and of course, delicious ice cream.

=======================================

Family owned and operated since the 90s, Rich Farm in Oxford is a fifth generation dairy farm delivering sweet treats seven days a week.

All of the ice cream is made daily on the farm, using only the best ingredients.

We went to Oxford to check it out.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Social media challenge targets certain cars
VIDEO: Social media challenge targets certain cars
Waterbury police are investigating two deadly shootings.
VIDEO: Police investigate two deadly shootings in Waterbury
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world