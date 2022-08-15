Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm in Oxford.

Vote for your favorite here:

The morning team’s final stop for our ice cream social brought them to UConn.

Not only is there a lot of history behind the Dairy Bar, but a lot of Husky pride, and of course, delicious ice cream.

Family owned and operated since the 90s, Rich Farm in Oxford is a fifth generation dairy farm delivering sweet treats seven days a week.

All of the ice cream is made daily on the farm, using only the best ingredients.

We went to Oxford to check it out.

