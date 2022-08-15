Woman who used stolen credit cards at Waterford Best Buy sought by police

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who used stolen credit cards to buy electronics in Waterford is being sought by police.

The incident happened on July 30 around 10:30 a.m.

Police released a surveillance photo of the woman.

They said she used three separate stolen credit cards to buy an Apple computer at Best Buy in Waterford.

She parked in a location where the vehicle could not be seen by surveillance.

Anyone who can identify the woman was asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

