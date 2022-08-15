Woman who used stolen credit cards at Waterford Best Buy sought by police
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who used stolen credit cards to buy electronics in Waterford is being sought by police.
The incident happened on July 30 around 10:30 a.m.
Police released a surveillance photo of the woman.
They said she used three separate stolen credit cards to buy an Apple computer at Best Buy in Waterford.
She parked in a location where the vehicle could not be seen by surveillance.
Anyone who can identify the woman was asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451.
