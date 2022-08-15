Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?

Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest.

According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in verticle rise when you take into account the elevation of the base of the mountain.

Denali is taller than Everest. You read that right. The peak of Mt. Everest is 29,032 feet (8,849m) above sea level,... Posted by Denali National Park and Preserve on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Officials say that Denali, with its low base of only about 2000 feet above sea level has nearly an 18,000 feet rise to the peak. Whereas Everest’s base, which sits nearly 17,000 feet above sea level, makes it so climbers are only going up about 12,000 feet.

That has led officials to declare Denali the largest mountain on land in the world.

