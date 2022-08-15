Man charged with negligent homicide for deadly pedestrian strike

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was charged with negligent homicide for a deadly pedestrian strike in Stamford that happened in the spring.

Alec Ward, 26, of Shelton, struck 68-year-old Elena Laos as she walked westbound in a crosswalk on East Main Street.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on March 23.

According to Stamford police, Ward, who was behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevy, exited Interstate 95 south at exit 9. Ward was at the top of the ramp and made a right turn onto East Main Street.

As he made the turn, he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the exit ramp walking westbound on East Main Street, police said.

The pedestrian, identified Laos of Stamford, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was admitted to Stamford Hospital in critical condition. However, she later succumbed to those injuries and died at Stamford Hospital.

The investigation indicated that Laos was in the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Police said neither excessive speed nor intoxication were a factor in this collision.

Ward stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said the investigation also revealed that Ward should have avoided Laos as she walked within the crosswalk.

Ultimately, an arrest warrant was applied for and granted for the charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to exercise due caution to avoid a pedestrian.

Ward turned himself in on Monday and was held on a $50,000 court-set bond. He was due in Stamford Superior Court the same day.

