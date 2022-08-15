Great Day CT
Missing person found when state police investigate suspicious vehicle

Peter Meehan, who was reported missing out of Westbrook, was found when state police responded...
Peter Meehan, who was reported missing out of Westbrook, was found when state police responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle.(State police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man who had been reported missing was found and charged with larceny and drunk driving.

Peter Meehan, 26, was discovered when police responded on Saturday around 6 a.m. to a report about a suspicious vehicle at a home on the Boston Post Road in Westbrook.

Responding Troopers were advised that the driver of a blue minivan had exited the vehicle and was reported to be leaving the area. The minivan, a Chrysler Pacifica, was seen partially obstructing the road.

Troopers arrived and stopped a man as he was trying to flee from the scene on foot. He was detained and positively identified Meehan of West Suffield. Meehan had been reported missing from the Town of Westbrook earlier that morning.

During the investigation, Troopers learned that the Pacifica had been taken from a nearby business.

As a result of this investigation, Meehan was arrested and transported to a state police barracks.

During arrest processing, troopers said they detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Meehan. As a result, Standardized Field Sobriety tests were administered, which Meehan failed.

Meehan was charged with first-degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

He was released on a $1000 cash/surety bond and given a court date of Aug. 26 at Middletown Superior Court.

